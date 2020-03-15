2 new deaths, 77 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida

The Florida Health Department issued its daily update to the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday just after 7 p.m.

Two more people have died in Florida from the coronavirus.

A 68-year-old woman from Orlando diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Asia to California has died, the Florida Department of Health announced early Saturday morning. Hers was the third Florida resident death connected to the virus.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, the department also confirmed the fourth death in the state. A 77-year old man in Lee County died after testing positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

New numbers posted to the Florida Department of health’s COVID-19 page show 70 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus, six Florida residents have been diagnosed and isolated outside of the state and seven non-Florida residents have been confirmed and isolated within the state.

While 221 tests are pending results, 478 people have tested negative for the virus. As of Saturday evening, 365 people are being monitored at the risk of having come into contact with the new coronavirus, and a total of 1,413 have been monitored to date.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday where he provided a number of updates to state response efforts including:

A request to send the 61 Floridians previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise line home from isolation in Georgia,

Directing the Department of Health to hire additional epidemiologists,

Extending the ban on nursing home and care facility visits to 30 days,

And suspending drivers’ license renewal requirements for the next month.

Governor DeSantis also recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

A designated coronavirus section has been created on News4Jax.com for all articles related to COVID-19.