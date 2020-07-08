COVID-19 testing available Thursday in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Fernandina Beach will have 100 COVID-19 tests available Thursday morning at the local middle school.

The testing is open to anyone but you’re asked to bring an ID.

The drive-up testing is available first come, first serve from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fernandina Beach Middle School. The testing is in the bus loop at 315 Citrona Dr.

Antibody testing isn’t available at this time. The site will collect nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs.

In the event of rain, the status of the event will be announced via the @NassauEM Facebook page at least 30 minutes prior to the start, or participants can call the Florida Department of Health-Nassau at 904-875-6100 to verify.