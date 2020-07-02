92ºF

Emergency order mandating face masks in the City of Fernandina Beach

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Women wear masks as they check a mobile phone Wednesday, July 1, 2014, in Houston. Harris County Commissioners have voted to extend the recently-issued mask order until August 26. The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Fernandina Beach announced it will require face masks. The order that went into effect on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The mandate applies to anyone over age 6, who’s in a public indoor space and cannot social distance. Those who have a disability and cannot wear one are excluded.

The announcement comes after Jacksonville issued a face-covering mandate on Monday.

Clay, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns County all set daily records for new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Violations will be a second-degree misdemeanor that could be punished with a $500 fine and 60 days in jail. The new mandate is to be enforced by the Police Department and is set to expire in 30 days, unless later extended.

By Emergency Order, Resolution 2020-94 was passed mandating face masks in the City of Fernandina Beach. Full verbiage in the comments.

Posted by City of Fernandina Beach Government on Thursday, July 2, 2020

