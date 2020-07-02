Emergency order mandating face masks in the City of Fernandina Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Fernandina Beach announced it will require face masks. The order that went into effect on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The mandate applies to anyone over age 6, who’s in a public indoor space and cannot social distance. Those who have a disability and cannot wear one are excluded.

The announcement comes after Jacksonville issued a face-covering mandate on Monday.

Clay, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns County all set daily records for new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Violations will be a second-degree misdemeanor that could be punished with a $500 fine and 60 days in jail. The new mandate is to be enforced by the Police Department and is set to expire in 30 days, unless later extended.