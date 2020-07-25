State opens COVID-19 testing sites at Targets in Yulee, Fleming Island

The state opened two more coronavirus testing sites in Northeast Florida on Friday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that a total of seven more COVID-19 testing sites across the state will be created through a partnership with Target.

Two opened Friday in Yulee and Fleming Island and the remaining five sites will open over the next two weeks. The testing sites are located in Target parking lots and FDEM is conducting the testing.

The two sites that opened Friday are:

Testing at these sites will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week. These sites can conduct up to 400 tests per day.

When individuals go to the site, they will be asked for their name and contact information for registration. Individuals are asked to wait in their car or shaded area, and they will be sent a notification when their test is ready. Testing at these sites is free and available to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of symptoms.

The Division is providing staffing and personal protective equipment at each site. Tests will be sent to private labs and results will be available within five to seven days.

FDEM is planning to continue to expand testing to meet the demand in Florida. This includes continuing to expand testing locations, as well as expanding capacity at existing locations. There are currently 56 state-supported drive-thru and walk-up testing sites. Floridians can find a site near them here.