These are health issues men shouldn’t ignore

In almost every country, men are more likely to die younger than women. They’re also more burdened by illnesses during their lives. Ivanhoe reports on health issues men should take seriously.

When it comes to health checkups, men are notorious procrastinators.

The CDC reports men are 33 percent less likely than women to have visited a doctor in the past year. And those who do go are less apt to be honest about their symptoms and history. But there are some problems men should get checked out.

The first: erectile dysfunction. It could be a risk factor for a heart attack or stroke. Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in men! Jaw or neck pain are also signs of a heart attack. Trouble urinating is another issue to take seriously! It could be a symptom of prostate cancer.

Daniel George, MD, Professor of Medicine & Surgery at Duke Cancer Institute said, “Death from prostate cancer is at an all-time high … 29,000 deaths a year in the U.S.”

Other signs include blood in the urine or semen. Men should also see a doctor if they have sleep issues. These problems may indicate depression or sleep apnea. Chronic itching is another symptom not to ignore. It could signal lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or even diabetes. Also pay attention if you have trouble swallowing. It might be acid reflux which can lead to esophageal cancer, a disease that’s more common in men. All health issues men shouldn’t take lightly.

Want the man in your life to get that health checkup? Keep asking him to go. At least 20 percent of men admit to going to the doctor just so a loved one will stop bothering them about it.