Pediatrician: Put vaccines on your back-to-school list

As summer vacation winds down, you may be preparing for your child’s back-to-school physical.

That’s why August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

Skyler Kalady, M.D., of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said it’s vital to stay on track with vaccines, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s really important that children stay up to date on routine vaccines to avoid creating a different problem: a vaccine-preventable illnesses,” she said. “As we await the arrival of a safe COVID vaccine, we are reminded how critical vaccines are in keeping our patients and our community safe.”

Kalady said it’s important to take control of what we can in this uncertain time. That includes protecting your children and yourself against serious diseases like measles and whooping cough.

This year, according to Kalady, it’s more important than ever to get the yearly flu vaccine, too, because flu has very similar symptoms to COVID-19, including fever, cough and chest congestion. In many cases, the only way doctors can tell the difference is with a test.

“It’s especially important this year to vaccinate your child for influenza as early as possible in the season,” Kalady said. “This will make influenza much less likely, as well as reduce the worrisome possibility of getting both influenza and COVID at the same time.”

If you’re not sure your child is up to date with their vaccines, Kalady recommends calling your pediatrician. She also reminds parents that it’s safe to visit your pediatrician’s office during the pandemic, as many facilities are taking extra precautions to keep both caregivers and patients safe.