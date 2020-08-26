Homework for St. Johns County parents: District sends out health screening form

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County students won’t be the only ones with homework when the school year begins Monday.

The St. Johns County School District sent a message to parents Tuesday night with some important documents, including a health screening form and a symptom checklist.

Parents are asked to screen their children daily using the Student Health Screening Entry Form before heading to school.

The symptom checklist is what the school nurse will use to decide if a student might need to be checked by a doctor before returning to school.

The email to parents also included a video link showing the personal protective equipment that will be used during the school day.

The safety measures at schools include desk barriers, social distancing markers, and regular cleanings

The district said it will also provide students free masks or replacement ones and hand sanitizer. Students who want to learn in person in St. Johns County will be required to wear the mask under a strict new policy the School Board approved Tuesday morning.

If a student refuses or repeatedly fails to wear a mask more than three times, they will be re-assigned to distance learning. The emergency rule will be in effect for 90 days.

Forson said the new mask policy adds another layer of protection.

“The only reason we would ever want to utilize this rule is if, in fact, we’re seeing other students or staff members put at risk because of the behavior of a student,” Forson said. “That’s what really necessitated this rule.”

Forson said masks are not required while eating meals, during outside physical activities, and when dividers are in place and students have their own individual space.

“I think more than anything else, we’re just going to have to wait and see. It really is just kind of a wait and see kind of situation,” he said.

If the student does not comply after written notification and a parent conference -- the district said the principal will call the superintendent who will make the decision in writing. This emergency rule will last for the first 90 days of school.

“I do feel good. I feel good about the work that we’ve done about the plan that we have in place,” Forson said.

Forson said the district is working on a COVID-19 reporting system to make parents aware of cases in their child’s school.