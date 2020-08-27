State-run Regency Square Mall COVID-19 testing site reducing hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The COVID-19 testing site at the Regency Square Mall will be opening later and closing earlier, beginning Saturday.

The site, run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The site will continue to open seven days a week, but will have testing available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Saturday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

The testing at the mall is open to everyone, no symptoms required, but patients must be at least 5 years old.

Both coronavirus and antibody tests are available and antibody results come back in as little as 20 minutes.

To speed up the process, you can pre-register online at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. Appointment times are encouraged, but not required.

Both drive thru and walk up testing is available. Bring a pen and photo identification

For drive-thru testing, waiting takes place in your vehicle. Windows must remain closed. Windows must fully open and close. Maximum of five people per vehicle. Everyone tested must be near a window. No restrooms are available for public use.

For walk-up testing, all those entering the facility must wear face masks.

For coronavirus testing, patients will be provided instructions on how to obtain results when tested. Testing swab samples are sent to a member of the eTrueNorth, eLabNetwork for processing.

For more information on this and other available testing sites in Jacksonville, go to www.jaxready.com and click on COVID-19 Testing Information.