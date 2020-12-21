How to subdue ADHD symptoms in adults

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine million U.S. adults deal with ADHD, but 85% of them don’t know they have it!

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a mental health disorder that involves impulsivity, difficulty paying attention, and hyperactivity. While it develops during childhood, some people don’t know they have until they are adults. If it continues to go undiagnosed, it could result in relationship issues, poor work performance, car accidents and suicidal thoughts.

Here’s what to watch out for.

“I definitely felt overwhelmed a lot,” said Maria Edwards, an adult with ADHD.

It can impact every aspect of your life, and since it can go undiagnosed, how do you know you have it? Question if you forget names and dates, miss deadlines, leave projects unfinished, have trouble organizing, drive recklessly, can’t relax long, have poor listening skills, lack impulsivity control, are always late and are easily distracted.

Simple changes to your daily routine can soften the symptoms. Consume a diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, zinc, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B6 and D. And limiting possible allergens, like gluten, wheat, and soy, can also improve focus.

“People with ADHD have a lot of trouble with transitioning, and so that if you recognize that and plan for transitions, that will help the day go smoother,” said Dr. Kate Roberts, a psychologist and parent coach.

And since 80% of adults with ADHD have trouble sleeping, wind down by turning any lights off 90 minutes before bed.

If you think you may have ADHD, talk to your doctor for a clearer diagnosis. While the true cause is not clear, it is possible ADHD runs in families, so genes may play a role. Lead exposure is a possibility, as well as problems with the central nervous system during key moments in development.

