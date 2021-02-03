Task force calls for COVID-19 vaccine sites to expand to minority communities

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a statewide task force made up of religious and community leaders wants to get more shots into the arms of those in underserved communities.

The group wants to see vaccination sites set up in minority neighborhoods to make it easier for people in underserved communities to have access to the vaccine.

“‘We are alarmed at the low number of minorities who have received vaccination shots thus far. We have developed an Equitable Plan that will ensure that distressed communities will get vaccinated,” said Dr. RB Holmes, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Chairman and Organizer of the Statewide Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force.

Right now, one of the main ways for people who are eligible to get the vaccine is through Publix pharmacies in Florida, but Publix vaccines are not being offered yet in Duval County.

The group pointed out that the grocery chain is not located in many of the city’s underserved communities.

According to data released by the state health department, less than 5% of those who have received the vaccine in Florida are Black.

To vaccinate a majority of minority Floridians, the task force is proposing a plan that would set up more than 80 vaccination sites in underserved communities throughout several counties including Duval, Nassau, St. Johns and Putnam.

This comes as the city of Jacksonville plans to announce vaccination plans for the Northside community.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that an announcement will be made Thursday, saying in part “I’ve been working diligently to secure more vaccine supply for our city & specifically, our underserved neighborhoods.”

Last month, several churches were set up as vaccination sites to increase access to the vaccine, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said that program is set to expand.

As the supply of the vaccine increases, the governor said, the vaccine will also be available at Winn-Dixie and Walmart locations.

We are expecting to learn more about the task force’s plan at a 10 a.m. news conference at the State Health Department in Duval County.