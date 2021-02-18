What you need to know about high blood pressure and pregnancy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are just over halfway through American Heart Month, which raises awareness for heart disease as the No. 1 killer of both men and women in the U.S.

A recent study from the American Heart Association found that high blood pressure complications in U.S. pregnancies have nearly doubled.

Dr. Sabrina Phillips, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic and volunteer with the American Heart Association, said the statistics are heartbreaking because high blood pressure can predict complications during pregnancy and also heart disease problems down the road as you age.

“It’s so important that before conception and during pregnancy you seek health care. That you make sure you get your blood pressure taken,” Phillips said.

She said part of the battle for the AHA is getting resources to communities of need.

Ad

“This study showed that women who lived in rural communities were at significantly higher risk than women who lived in urban areas where maybe there was more access to health care providers,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be critical that we move forward with trying to reach everyone, no matter where you live, so that you know your blood pressure numbers and that you’re aware that it’s an issue to be followed.”

For more from Phillips’ interview on The Morning Show, play the video at the top of this article.