Mobile clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 18 and up after drive-up Easter service

St. Stephen AME Church in Jacksonville is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday following its drive-up Easter service.

The Agape Family Health-JTA Wellness on Wheels Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Program will stop at the church from Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, offering Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 years old and above.

You will be able to return for your second dose at the church on May 2 from Noon to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be at the St. Stephen AME Church Parking Lot at 913 West 5th St.

The church’s drive-up Easter Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot. Tune to 98.1 FM on your radio to listen to the service from your car live stream from ststephenamejax.com.