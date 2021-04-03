photo
57º

Health

Mobile clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone 18 and up after drive-up Easter service

News4Jax Staff

Tags: 
Health
,
Coronavirus
,
Jacksonville
FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S governments first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Stephen AME Church in Jacksonville is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday following its drive-up Easter service.

The Agape Family Health-JTA Wellness on Wheels Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Program will stop at the church from Noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, offering Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 years old and above.

You will be able to return for your second dose at the church on May 2 from Noon to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be at the St. Stephen AME Church Parking Lot at 913 West 5th St. 

The church’s drive-up Easter Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot. Tune to 98.1 FM on your radio to listen to the service from your car live stream from ststephenamejax.com.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.