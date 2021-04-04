2 pop-up sites offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two pop-up vaccination sites in Jacksonville offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday.

According to the city, the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s one-day vaccination event Sunday was set to take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library’s Main Branch. No appointments are needed to get the J&J shot there.

The @FLSERT has announced the location for their one-day Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine event for tomorrow, Sunday April 4th:



♦️Jax Library-Main Branch

♦️303 North Laura Street

♦️9am to 7pm

♦️No Appointments

♦️State eligibility guidelines, Age 40+ pic.twitter.com/UNtux4owH3 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 3, 2021

In partnership with the state Division of Emergency Management, Indelible Solutions was set to host a vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Ministries, located at 847 University Blvd. N. The site planned to offer 200 doses of the J&J vaccine on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event aims to help provide more shots to minority communities across Duval County.

The J&J vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second dose.