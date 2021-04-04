photo
2 pop-up sites offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

COVID-19 shots given Sunday at Main Library, Legacy Ministries

Staff, News4Jax

Jacksonville
Duval County
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two pop-up vaccination sites in Jacksonville offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday.

According to the city, the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s one-day vaccination event Sunday was set to take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Jacksonville Public Library’s Main Branch. No appointments are needed to get the J&J shot there.

WHERE, HOW TO GET A SHOT: Vaccination availability in Northeast Florida | RELATED: Mobile clinic offers COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 18 & up after drive-up Easter service

In partnership with the state Division of Emergency Management, Indelible Solutions was set to host a vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Ministries, located at 847 University Blvd. N. The site planned to offer 200 doses of the J&J vaccine on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event aims to help provide more shots to minority communities across Duval County.

The J&J vaccine is a single shot and does not require a second dose.

