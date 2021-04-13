What questions do you have about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

With federal agencies calling for a “pause” on the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, we want to hear from you. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration made that recommendation in response to reports of potentially dangerous blood clots among six women who received the vaccine. So, what questions do you have?

Tell us what you’d like to know about the vaccine, or Tuesday’s decision, and we’ll do our best to get you some answers. While we can’t get to every single question, you’ll hear from us if yours is chosen.