BALDWIN, Fla. – The Baldwin Senior Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to help members of the community get fully vaccinated.

Both Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

The event is at the Baldwin Senior Center at 850 Center St. N.

Vaccinations are free and walk-ins are welcome. No one will be turned away, organizers said.