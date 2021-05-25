Today is last day for COVID-19 vaccines at Gateway Mall site in Jacksonville

No lines and smooth running as FEMA vaccine site opens at Gateway Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is the last day to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the federally supported Gateway Mall site in Jacksonville.

It’s one of just four federally supported mass vaccination sites in the state.

But there are still options if you want to get a vaccine locally.

FEMA recommends visiting vaccine.gov to find a site near you.

All you have to do is check which vaccines you are looking for and enter your ZIP code, then a list of different pharmacies and other options will pop up on your screen with the address.

RELATED: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Florida

News4Jax also has a county-by-county breakdown of local vaccination options.

Ad

In Jacksonville, some of the other locations you can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine include:

Edward Waters College

The Legends Center

Celebration Church

Regency Square Mall

According to officials, the Regency location is offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines without an appointment. Pfizer is approved for children 12 and up.

It is important to remember, those younger than 18 do need to have a parent or guardian with them to give consent.

So far, more than 10 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with roughly 37% of the population in Duval County vaccinated.

The Gateway Mall site will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday before it closes for good. You do not need an appointment.