Summer colds common as COVID-19 restrictions ease

If you’re feeling a little under the weather this summer, you’re not alone.

Dr. Neha Vyas, a family medicine specialist with Cleveland Clinic, said there are a handful of viruses going around since coronavirus restrictions have eased.

“We’re not socially distancing as much as we were before. We don’t wear our masks as often. And we are meeting people more. We’re in crowded spaces,” she said.

Vyas, like other physicians across the country, said she’s noticed a recent rise in respiratory viruses, especially in young children.

She said we typically see viruses, like the common cold and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in the fall and winter, but they’re popping up offseason.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued an advisory in the south due to an increase in RSV, which can be severe for babies and the elderly.

So, how do we prevent an annoying summer cold -- or worse?

Vyas said it’s always important to practice good hand washing and sanitizing, whether we’re in the midst of a pandemic or not.

“We should be more vigilant when we touch high-touch surfaces and make sure we do wash our hands before we touch our faces or certainly before we eat,” Vyas said.

Vyas said COVID-19 symptoms are often similar to those of a cold and adds that the best way to rule out COVID-19 infection and protect yourself from the virus is to get vaccinated.