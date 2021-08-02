70% of adults in US have now had at least 1 vaccine dose

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Germany will start offering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, as pressure mounts to vaccinate more young people as schools return from summer vacations. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

Seventy percent of adults in the U.S. have now had at least one vaccine dose, the White House announced Monday.

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

The news comes nearly one month after President Joe Biden hoped to reach the milestone.

In the past week, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation, according to Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida.

Biden is scheduled to give remarks on vaccination progress on Tuesday.