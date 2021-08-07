Baptist South, Beaches add 100 COVID ward beds to deal with ‘3rd patient surge’

To care for the increased number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals, Baptist South and Baptist Beaches have added more than 100 additional beds in their Care Expansion Units.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Health reported its highest number this week of COVID-19 patients in intensive care with 107 in ICU at its five hospitals on Saturday.

As the health system battles its “third patient surge” with 560 patients across its five hospitals, its Baptist South and Baptist Beaches facilities have now added more than 100 beds in their COVID wards.

The health system said the need for the beds was anticipated by its Epidemic Response Plan, which predicts surges in patient volumes and helps the hospitals be prepared for them.

Baptist said 14 of the 560 COVID-19 patients it’s treating are at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and five of those children are now in the ICU.

Baptist said 76 new COVID-19 positive patients were admitted Friday, and four were children.

More than 90% of the current COVID patients at Baptist age 12 and older are not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

Baptist Health said the expanded areas at both Baptist South and Baptist Beaches were previously “shell space” with walls, windows, an HVAC system and restrooms, but no interior improvements or finishes.

Baptist said each patient space can support high-flow oxygen equipment, IV pumps, beds and monitors needed for patients to receive the same care they would receive in a traditional unit.

“While this is not aesthetically appealing, the clinical care provided is excellent given our experience and commitment to making room to care for all patients in need,” Baptist said.