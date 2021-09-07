UF Health medical leaders express concern over increased rate of COVID child deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health officials wrapped up a teleconference with local politicians Tuesday, filling them in on where the city stands with the COVID-19 pandemic, including local cases and how the virus is now affecting children.

At UF Health as of Tuesday, 127 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, with 44 of those patients in the ICU.

While the numbers appear to be coming down, ICUs are still about 75% full.

“We are better than a few weeks ago but our cases remain steady and are not declining,” UF Health Jacksonville CEO Russ Armistead said. “We are hopeful that we don’t get another surge following the holiday.”

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a pediatrician with UF Health and Wolfson Children’s Hospital, confirmed during Tuesday’s call that the death of a teen in St. Johns County recently was a result of COVID.

And he said some kids are getting very sick. As of Tuesday, there are 14 kids at Wolfson being treated for COVID with five in the ICU.

“Kids do get sick. Kids do get hospitalized. Kids do get sick and go to the ICU get intubated, be on a ventilator and even be on ECMO which is a heart lung machine, sort of a last ditch effort to support these children. Unfortunately children do die. In fact many of you probably heard the news, there’s a 17-year-old who died in St. Johns County just in the last few days so I think we have to be very sure and understand that kids can get serious illness. And I can tell you that in the almost 18 months ending in June we had three deaths in our area in children. That’s one death every six months. And just in July and August we had four deaths in children so that’s two deaths a month.”