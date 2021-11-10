Dealing with prediabetes: Don’t sugarcoat it!

FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

November is diabetes awareness month, but how much do you know about this disease? Are you at risk?

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal. It’s the stage before full-fledged diabetes develops. Of the 88 million American adults who have prediabetes, more than 84 percent don’t even know they have it.

Prediabetes puts you at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

The American Diabetes Association predicts that 1.5 million Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes this year.

“Living with diabetes is a lot of work. And it’s a lot of work that doesn’t go away,” Dr. Aaron Michels explained.

Knowing the early warning signs could help prevent you from getting it. Feeling hunger and fatigue could be a red flag that your body isn’t making enough or any insulin.

Another sign is if your wounds are healing more slowly than before. Constant mood swings are also a concern. Other signs to watch out for include dry mouth, itchy skin and blurred vision.

Ad

“It takes a long time before the disease manifests,” Dr. Satish Garg said of prediabetes.

The Mayo Clinic suggests eating foods low in fat and calories, eating three to five servings of veggies a day, snacking on fruits that are high in fiber, choosing whole grains, and not skipping breakfast. Also, being moderately active for 150 minutes a week could help lower your chances of developing diabetes.

Dr. Alison Massey says that “lifestyle change is so powerful at reducing your chance of developing Type 2 diabetes by about 50%.”

Not all weight gain in your 40s and 50s is attributed to middle age. An increase in blood sugar levels has a direct relation to body fat. When an individual starts gaining weight for no apparent reason, it is possible prediabetes is to blame. Even reducing calories and exercising more may not help if this is the cause.