‘Unhealthy’ foods that are really not bad

Alcohol, red meat, pizza, potatoes, popcorn. The list of foods with negative health effects is never-ending. But some of these foods might not necessarily be bad for your health.

Red meat has been given a bad rap lately with its association with heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. But a study from Harvard University found that risk is associated more with the processing of the meat. So hot dogs, bacon and cold cuts have a higher associated risk than steak. Steak is also a good source of protein and iron.

“Dairy actually gets a bad reputation, especially lately, but in reality, cow’s milk is actually very nutrition dense,” Registered Dietitian Ashley Hinds said. “So, I personally am a fan of dairy, it has our vitamin d, it has our calcium…”

What’s better for you, Lay’s baked potato chips or Lay’s regular potato chips? U.S. News and World Report says the baked chips are cooked in genetically modified corn oil and contain torula yeast, which is used for flavoring in processed foods, including pet food. They also contain up to 50 flavor chemicals. While regular chips are made from real potatoes and cooked in vegetable oil. So, the verdict… the original chip may be your better choice.

When it comes to liquor, tequila may be the way to go. It is plant-based and does a better job at metabolizing into our system, meaning less of a hangover, less inflammation and belly fat.

“I don’t necessarily believe that there’s any good foods, bad foods, because what ends up happening is if we think too much about, let say a bad food or a societal bad food, then that’s all we can think about,” Hinds said.

Pizza does not always have to be unhealthy. Homemade pizza topped with lots of veggies, tomatoes, and low-fat cheese can be a good source of Vitamin A and C, potassium, folic acid and many more beneficial nutrients. Added bonus: it could be another way to sneak veggies into your kid’s meals.