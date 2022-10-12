Learning to swim: News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons

Lifeguards are continuing to remind people that drowning can happen all year long and of the importance of learning swimming. Amanda DeVoe started her journey of learning to swim this summer and now shows us the progress she's made.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though summer is over, lifeguards are still warning people that drowning can happen year-round.

The Florida Department of Children and Families says more children 5 years old and younger drown here than in any other state.

It’s not just children.

Studies show that 54% of adults don’t know how to swim well enough to save their lives and that drowning is the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Earlier this summer, I shared her journey of learning to swim after nearly drowning as a child, and I can officially say, I know how to swim.

PREVIOUS STORY: News4JAX traffic anchor comes ‘full circle’ after nearly drowning during childhood swim lessons

I still haven’t gone into the deep end just yet, but I have the skills, and now it’s all about practice, repetition and confidence to become a strong swimmer.

After two months and around two dozen half-hour lessons, I put what I learned so far to the test.

Shayne Meyers, director of aquatics at the Brooks Family YMCA, is impressed by my progress.

“Honestly, your progress is beyond amazing,” he said. “You’ve been able to swim full laps now. You’ve learned another stroke. You’ve gone through all the basics from the beginning of swimming.

I’m now able to freestyle and do a backstroke, as well as front float and back float.

I’m also able to swim several laps, as well.

I also learned how to sink and get myself back up, although at times, it can be tricky.

Meyers says even with summer being over, these skills are extremely important year-round.

He says this is especially important, as I work my way to swimming in the deep end.

“That’s the most important part about being in the deep end. It’s body awareness. Knowing where you are in the water, how comfortable you are and being able to get yourself back up and get yourself out,” he said.

Meyers said the length of time it takes to learn to swim depends on the person.

He also said confidence is key.

“If you have a lot of confidence, with your body’s ability to be in the water, there’s a lot of things that you can do,” Meyers said.

Now, my goal is to build up enough confidence and endurance to swim in the deep end, which Meyers believes I should be able to do.

“A lot of help, a lot of practice — practice makes perfect,” I said.

Meyers said, “Practice does make perfect — and repetition.”

My next step is to take the final swim test after a few more lessons and gain the confidence and endurance to swim in the deep end.