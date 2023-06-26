Social media: The upside of scrolling

Eighty-two percent of people use social media in the United States. We often hear about the negative effects of it, such as decreased productivity, time wasting, and addiction. However, there are some benefits too.

New studies show the average person spends about two hours and 27 minutes on social media every day and checks their cellphone 159 times a day. While this itself is bad, there is actually an upside to all the scrolling.

“Our brain is adapting to where we’re able to recognize multiple incoming sources of information,” said psychologist Tracy Alloway.

She says not only does it allow us to divide our attention in different ways, but it allows a different level of connection that never existed before.

“If you’re going through something, you can connect with someone across the world who is going through something similar,” said Alloway.

A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Reearch found that people who used online support groups for chronic health conditions experienced improved psychological outcomes, including reduced anxiety and depression.

“It’s up to you to decide what is going to nourish you the most emotionally and from a mental health perspective,” Alloway said.

It’s a great way to help your physical health as well. A survey of fitness enthusiasts found that 52% of people use social media to track their progress and hold themselves accountable for their fitness goals.

However, experts warn, too much of a good thing can be harmful. If your connections are all online and not in person, it can lead to social anxiety, depression, fear of missing out, and self-image issues. Increased usage can put you at risk for cyberbullying.