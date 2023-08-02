Clay County health department offering back-to-school immunizations at fairgrounds for 2 weeks

The Department of Health in Clay County will be offering immunization services from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Thursday and continuing for two weeks through Aug. 17.

The immunizations will be offered at the Clay County Fairgrounds at 2497 State Road 16 (Building 3), Green Cove Springs, 32043.

Immunizations are offered at no cost; however, there will be a $12 fee for any child receiving a DH680 or DH681 form without vaccine services.

School-Entry Health Examinations are offered by appointment only at the Bear Run Clinic. Call 904-529-2800 to schedule your appointment.

The Clay County DOH reminds parents that it provides year-round services, including:

Primary Health Care Services

Immunizations

Disease Screening

Birth Certificates

Health officials also encourage Clay County parents to make sure their children are getting back into a routine before school starts on Aug. 10.

That includes: