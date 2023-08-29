How to avoid infections while getting pedicure

Shalee Williams, right, receives a pedicure at Lotus Nail Spa Monday, May 4, 2020, in Stansbury Park, Utah. Nail salons, gyms and restaurants are among some Utah businesses that were allowed to open their doors under new guidelines. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Getting a pedicure is a good way to destress.

But it can also be a headache if you end up walking out with an injury or infection.

To avoid this, Dr. Joy Rowland, a podiatrist with Cleveland Clinic, encourages people to do some research beforehand.

“Those wanting to get a pedicure should look into the salon they’re planning to go to,” explained Rowland. “They want to make sure their instruments are being sterilized -- it’s OK to ask a salon about their sterilization process.”

Along with the tools used on your feet, foot baths or bowls need to be cleaned and disinfected after each client as well.

During the pedicure, Rowland said to make sure your nails aren’t cut too short to prevent ingrown toenails.

It’s also best to avoid those cheese-grater-like tools to remove calluses because they can potentially cut your skin.

Rowland said you can get skin and nail infections if your foot is cut or pedicure tools aren’t cleaned properly.

So, what should you look out for after a pedicure to know if something may be wrong?

“If you’ve recently had a pedicure and notice redness or swelling around the toenail unit anywhere along the side or along the bottom -- or pain at the very end of the toe -- it’s time to see a podiatrist,” she said. “You should also see a provider if you notice the toenail starting to lift up.”

Rowland added toenails developing a white or yellow discoloration may be a sign you have an infection as well.