County-by-county: Best spots to see 4th of July fireworks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Independence Day usually consists of cookouts, friends, family and perfect weather.

But the Fourth of July wouldn't be complete without a spectacular fireworks show.

There are several prime locations, all of which offer something a little different, to watch bright lights in the sky.

We have a county-by-county list of all the best spots to watch fireworks this Independence Day.

DUVAL COUNTY

July 4th Fireworks at the Jacksonville Landing: The St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville will put on a firework show from 5 - 10 p.m. The main downtown fireworks will begin at 9:45 pm. You can also see the display from the Riverwalk or near Friendship Fountain. Other rooftop restaurants will have a beautiful view.

The St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville will put on a firework show from 5 - 10 p.m. The main downtown fireworks will begin at 9:45 pm. You can also see the display from the Riverwalk or near Friendship Fountain. Other rooftop restaurants will have a beautiful view. Jacksonville Beach: Pick a spot on the beach and look up! The annual 4th of July Fireworks will take off from the Pier around 9 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket!

Best spots to watch downtown Jacksonville fireworks this 4th of July

NASSAU COUNTY

Hilliard's annual fireworks display : The Town of Hilliard’s Firework display will be on July 4th at the Hilliard Airpark located at 37776 Eastwood Road, Hilliard, Florida. The show will begin at dark (9:00 to 9:30 p.m.), and will be exhibited by “Pyrotecnico.”

CLAY COUNTY

Moosehaven fireworks: Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will set off at 9:20 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a kids zone, food vendors and more. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Address: 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park.

Orange Park Mall Freedom Fest: (June 29) Food, Fun, Beer, Kids Zone, Vendors and Wynonna Judd! Concerts and fireworks are free to watch. Address: 1910 Wells Road

St. Augustine, Brunswick on Forbes' list of top small towns for fireworks

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Fireworks Over the Matanzas: St. Augustine's Fourth of July celebration at the Castillo de San Marcos includes a live music concert after the fireworks display. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Event held from 6 - 10 p.m. at Plaza de la Constitucion.

St. Augustine's Fourth of July celebration at the Castillo de San Marcos includes a live music concert after the fireworks display. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Event held from 6 - 10 p.m. at Plaza de la Constitucion. Shelter Island Fireworks: (July 13) Held a week AFTER the Fourth of July, fireworks will launch from a barge off Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 13, starting around 9:15 p.m.

*Other notable locations to watch fireworks: The old bridge in St. Augustine, Boardwalk in Anastasia State Park*

GLYNN COUNTY

Saint Mary's 4th of July Celebration: The Kiwanis Annual Fourth of July celebration offers hometown charm plus a parade and fireworks over the St. Marys River. This is an all-day celebration from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the fireworks begin at dusk. Other activities include a 5K & 10K Run, arts & crafts vendors and entertainment. Address: 400 Osborne Street

These are the best places to go watch a spectacular show, but sometimes you can get a great view from your backyard! Whatever your plans, please be safe and have fun.

Do you know which fireworks are legal?

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments section below!

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.