Florida lawmaker to push again for ‘lookback window’ allowing sex abuse survivors to sue

In 1976, 14-year-old Patrick Colville went on an overnight trip with a young priest to the fair in Tampa. That night at the hotel, he said, he was raped.

“I was screaming stop,” Colville said. “I hid in the shower, for the rest of the night.”

For roughly 40 years, Colville said, he told no one what happened. The priest, Fr. John Dux, stayed in his family’s life — even performing the marriage ceremony at his brother’s wedding several years later.

In 2019, when Colville was ready to share what happened to him, the statute of limitations had expired on his case. His attorneys sent a letter to the Diocese of St. Augustine, detailing the allegation. After eight months, the diocese determined the allegation was credible, prohibited Dux from functioning as a priest, and told parishioners, prompting another person to come forward.

Colville is now throwing his support behind Florida legislation that would create a one-year period, known as a “lookback window,” that would allow people who experienced abuse as children to file lawsuits as adults, even if the statute of limitations had expired on their case.

Patrick Colville

This legislative session, Florida Sen. Lauren Book and state Rep. Mike Gottlieb introduced identical bills in the Senate and House, SB 946 and HB 23, that proposed a one-year lookback window.

