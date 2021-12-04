I-TEAM: Tenants moved out after Riverside shootout leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A moving truck seen in a Riverside driveway recently was a welcome sign of peace for neighbors like Lauren Snowden.

“It was just a relief. When I go to sleep at night, I’m not constantly thinking, ‘What if I get woken up by gunfire?’” said Snowden.

Last month, a violent shootout erupted in the Riverside neighborhood. Bullets hit cars and struck homes. Investigators said a car drove by a home off Ernest Street and someone inside started shooting.

Charles Jones, known as controversial rapper Julio Foolio, was injured in the shooting. Police said a bullet grazed his ankle. He talked about the shooting in an Instagram Live video the next day.

“I shot back in self-defense. If I did something illegal, I’d be in jail,” said Foolio.

Foolio did not live at the home. Police said several people were there that night recording music. Foolio has ties to a violent rap group in town, according to investigators.

Records show neighbors reported complaints for months about noise and suspicious traffic at the house. Neighbors said nothing was done, until this week.

“I’m thankful this landlord did the right thing,” said Snowden.

Snowden said her family moved out of the neighborhood after the shooting.

Now that the tenants at the Ernest Street home are moved out, Snowden said she can go back home.

“It feels so much better around the neighborhood,” Snowden said. “I don’t have to look over my shoulder. I don’t have to worry about my kids playing in the yard. It’s fantastic, and I can go to sleep.”

JSO has not yet announced any arrests in the shooting. News4JAX reached out to the landlord of the home, but we have not heard back.