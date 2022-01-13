No end in sight for recycling suspension in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is no end in sight for the suspension of curbside recycling pickup in Jacksonville.

During a meeting Thursday at City Hall about where things stand, city leaders said they are about 36 drivers short for haulers in Jacksonville.

Staffers in the mayor’s office said that if they were to resume recycling service, there would be more issues with collection than there are currently.

“If you all pass a resolution saying we don’t care about it, bring curbside back, we’ll do it next week,” said Brian Hughes, the city’s chief administrative officer. “And then a week later, your garbage, yard waste and trash will be back in the thousands of missed collections rather than the hundreds.”

It has been suggested that the city should refund a portion of the garbage fee, which would be about $24 per household. The city, however, said this would lead to more problems.

One suggestion is to do away with the entire $151 garbage fee each household pays every year and take that money out of the regular city budget to pay for recycling and other pickups. That would require the approval of the Jacksonville City Council.

The city heard from members of the public during the meeting. Some suggested having representatives at the recycling drop-off sites to make sure proper things are being dropped off.

They are planning on conducting more public town hall meetings soon to address the issue.