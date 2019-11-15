What We Know About Nathaniel Berhow, the Saugus High School Shooting Suspect

The 16-year-old who authorities say opened fire Thursday at California's Saugus High School was remembered as a quiet student and avid hunter who ran cross-country.

Nathaniel Berhow had a girlfriend and was not a loner, but reports said he fell apart two years ago when his father died suddenly from a heart attack. His son grew up around guns and often accompanied his father on hunting trips, reports said.

The teen remained in grave condition Friday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He opened fire in a quad area at his school before classes started, authorities said. He allegedly shot to death two students and wounded three others.

Two teens were emerging Friday as unsung heroes after they began raising money to purchase gunshot wound treatment kits for every room at the northern Los Angeles County high school.

