70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

News4JAX Insider

🔐 Weekend events list: Insiders guide to the happenings in and around Northeast Florida

Sign up & sign in to your Insider account — it’s free!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Events, ultimate guide, Weekend events, Insiders, Northeast Florida
Hispanic Heritage Festival at James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hey, Insiders!

We hope everyone is having an incredible October thus far! With that being said, we also want you to have an incredible weekend!

There are dozens of off-the-charts events happening from Oct. 13 - Oct. 15, and we don’t want you to miss out.

There is so much happening this weekend! Feel free to send this list to a friend! Once they sign into their Insider account, they should be good to go.

What’s happening... 📅

  • Wasabi Con: The event celebrating anime, cosplay and gaming runs from Friday to Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. More info
  • Cancer Screening Event: The Camden County Health Department will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and no-cost mammograms from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the clinic at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys. More info
  • Lung Force Run/Walk: The 5K Run/Walk is celebrating 10 years of supporting the American Lung Association. The event is from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Haskell on Riverside Ave. More info
  • Unity Pink Ride: The motorcycle ride begins and ends at Adamec Harley-Davidson in St. Augustine. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. More info
  • Big Dill Pickleball Classic: Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts to The Big Dill Pickleball Classic at Treaty Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More info
  • TEDxJacksonville: The “Human/Nature” conference featuring speakers and performances runs from 11 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday at the WJCT Studios. More info
  • Hispanic Heritage Festival: The 2nd Annual Fernandina Beach Hispanic Heritage Food Festival in beautiful historic downtown Fernandina Beach is from 1-9 p.m. Saturday. More info
  • Viva La Fiesta Jax: Jacksonville’s only Hispanic festival returns for its 5th anniversary from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at James Weldon Johnson Park. More info
  • Glow Walk: The 1-mile walk to support research for Metastatic Breast Cancer includes food trucks, craft tables, glow games, and a dance party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. More info
  • Jags vs. Colts: The Big Cats returned from London with back-to-back victories and they’re going for a divisional win against Indy at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium. More info

Fall events 🎃

  • Spooktacular at the Zoo: Jacksonville’s most anticipated Halloween event, Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo, is returning for its 36th year, starting Friday. More info
  • Northeast Florida Fair: It’s the 76th year of the fair in Callahan. Enjoy rides, food, live animals, games and more through Oct. 22. More info
  • Georgia National Fair: The Georgia Fair wraps up this Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center in Perry, Georgia. More info
  • Kingsland Fall Carnival: Thrilling rides, delicious food, and loads of fun for the whole family from 5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday at 132 Royal Parkway in Kingsland. More info
  • Dogtoberfest: Dress your pups up for the chance to win the best dog costume at Dogtoberfest from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Colonial Oak Music Park in St. Augustine. More info
  • Terror on the Timber Farm: A unique Halloween experience will arrive for six nights only — Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 — on the Timber Farm. More info
  • Halloween Doors & More: The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care will transform the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall into a magical, candy land-themed day of family-friendly fun and entertainment from 2-7 p.m. Saturday. More info
  • Waldo Fall Festival: Come to Waldo City Square for food, fun and games from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at 14450 NE 148th Ave. in Waldo. More info
  • Pridetoberfest: Project May Day invites the community to its third annual fall festival, a free-to-enter, family-friendly carnival benefiting JASMYN. It runs from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Food Park. More info

Click here for a full list of fall events!

Did we miss an event? Let us know below.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is an Award-Winning Social Media Producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She won "Best Social Media Engagement Strategy" during the Local Media Association 2022 Digital Innovation Awards. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email