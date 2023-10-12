🔐 Weekend events list: Insiders guide to the happenings in and around Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hey, Insiders!

Wasabi Con: The event celebrating anime, cosplay and gaming runs from Friday to Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. More info

Cancer Screening Event: The Camden County Health Department will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and no-cost mammograms from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the clinic at 905 Dilworth St. in St. Marys. More info

Lung Force Run/Walk: The 5K Run/Walk is celebrating 10 years of supporting the American Lung Association. The event is from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Haskell on Riverside Ave. More info

Unity Pink Ride: The motorcycle ride begins and ends at Adamec Harley-Davidson in St. Augustine. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. More info

Big Dill Pickleball Classic: Calling all Pickleball enthusiasts to The Big Dill Pickleball Classic at Treaty Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More info

TEDxJacksonville: The "Human/Nature" conference featuring speakers and performances runs from 11 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Saturday at the WJCT Studios. More info

Hispanic Heritage Festival: The 2nd Annual Fernandina Beach Hispanic Heritage Food Festival in beautiful historic downtown Fernandina Beach is from 1-9 p.m. Saturday. More info

Viva La Fiesta Jax: Jacksonville's only Hispanic festival returns for its 5th anniversary from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at James Weldon Johnson Park. More info

Glow Walk: The 1-mile walk to support research for Metastatic Breast Cancer includes food trucks, craft tables, glow games, and a dance party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. More info

Jags vs. Colts: The Big Cats returned from London with back-to-back victories and they're going for a divisional win against Indy at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Stadium. More info

Fall events 🎃

Spooktacular at the Zoo: Jacksonville's most anticipated Halloween event, Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo, is returning for its 36th year, starting Friday. More info

Northeast Florida Fair: It's the 76th year of the fair in Callahan. Enjoy rides, food, live animals, games and more through Oct. 22. More info

Georgia National Fair: The Georgia Fair wraps up this Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center in Perry, Georgia. More info

Kingsland Fall Carnival: Thrilling rides, delicious food, and loads of fun for the whole family from 5-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday at 132 Royal Parkway in Kingsland. More info

Dogtoberfest: Dress your pups up for the chance to win the best dog costume at Dogtoberfest from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Colonial Oak Music Park in St. Augustine. More info

Terror on the Timber Farm: A unique Halloween experience will arrive for six nights only — Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28 — on the Timber Farm. More info

Halloween Doors & More: The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care will transform the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall into a magical, candy land-themed day of family-friendly fun and entertainment from 2-7 p.m. Saturday. More info

Waldo Fall Festival: Come to Waldo City Square for food, fun and games from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at 14450 NE 148th Ave. in Waldo. More info

Pridetoberfest: Project May Day invites the community to its third annual fall festival, a free-to-enter, family-friendly carnival benefiting JASMYN. It runs from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Food Park. More info

