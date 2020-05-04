Jacksonville’s best brunch: Grumpy’s Restaurant

A place that’s so nice, you voted for it twice! Grumpy’s Restaurant is your choice for Jacksonville’s best brunch.

It’s not the first time you gave the “home of the bad mood dude” a thumbs up. Turns out it was also your favorite spot for breakfast in general.

Grumpy’s, which has been around since 1990, has build loyal followers, making it a beloved neighborhood spot. It’s a full-service American and southern-style diner first opened by a U.S. Navy cook, known as Chef Grumpy.

Head to the website for a closer look at the menu!