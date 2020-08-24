Jacksonville’s best restaurant for Mayport Shrimp: Sandollar Restaurant

The Sandollar Restaurant -- your choice Jacksonville’s best Mayport Shrimp -- is a spot you’ll go for the seafood and stay for the view.

Don’t worry about getting all dressed up! The Sandollar, along Heckscher Drive, is meant to be casual with views of the St. Johns River -- so throw on some flip flops and shorts.

In addition to the shrimp, its hushpuppies are award-winning. You might also give the namesake blackened redfish sandwich a try.

There’s a full bar inside and on the deck, and when the bands are playing -- you’ll want to check out the tiki bar nestled next to the river!

Head to the website to take a look at the menu.