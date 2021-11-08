Jacksonville’s best happy hour: River and Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River and Post is a place you like -- REALLY like. And while there are plenty of spots for a great happy hour in the River City, this one was your top pick in 2021.

We already know you love the bar, as you’ve voted for it as the best rooftop bar in Jacksonville -- more than once. We also know you love the food and ambiance, as it’s been your pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner

Moving on now... it’s your choice for the best happy hour! Its specials run Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. They include:

$5 Guenoc wines (Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc)

$5 well drinks

$1 off all beers

You can head to cozy bar downstairs within the main restaurant -- but we recommend you take the elevator to the top floor and take in the sights of downtown Jacksonville!

Try an order of charcuterie or the house smoked fish dip to accompany that drink...

Runners up: 2) Burrito Gallery 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House