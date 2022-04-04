Jacksonville’s best speakeasy (🤫!): Dos Gatos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tell your closest friend — as long as they can keep a secret. Dos Gatos, located downtown, is your pick for Jacksonville’s best speakeasy.

Tagged on its website as “Jacksonville’s original cocktail lounge,” Dos Gatos is located just across from the Florida Theatre. You’ll find the art of the cocktail on full display every night, and one of their cocktail artists will surely pour you something fantastic.

From an Algonquin to a zombie — don’t be shy to ask for your favorite. The martinis are hand stirred, and Dos Gatos also makes its own syrups and sours.

But, hey, it’s Jacksonville — and if you’re looking for a local brew, they have that, too!

Head to Dos Gatos’ website for a look at its signature drinks.

Runners up:

2) Sherwood’s 3) Rogue