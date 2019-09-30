Best local bait shop: On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you're heading off shore for a deep sea fishing excursion or you're just looking to do some shore line fishing, you'll want to first stop at On the Line Bait and Tackle Shop at Amelia, the 2019 JaxBest choice for best local bait shop.

Located along the First Coast Highway in Fernandina Beach, On The Line is open six days a week. In addition to bait and tackle, you can stock up snacks and cold drinks for your fishing trip.

RELATED: 2019 JaxBest Winners Guide

Head to its Facebook page for more information! Here's a response from one of its customers:

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.