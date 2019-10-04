Jacksonville firefighters sport new look for Minshew Mania

Courtesy of JFRD Twitter (with Getty Image inset of Gardner Minshew)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Jaguars rookie QB Gardner Minshew should be feeling pretty flattered.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department went all in on Minshew Mania -- the craze that's sweeping the River City (and beyond).

They dressed in mustaches and headbands and posed for a photo next to ladder truck No. 44, draped in a Jacksonville Jaguars banner.

RELATED: Jacksonville musicians drop music video about 'Minshew Mania' |

Jaguars look to capitalize on Minshew Mania

They posted the photo on social media with the caption: Will the real Gardner Minshew II please stand up...

It seems Jacksonville's firefighters, like the rest of the First Coast, can't get enough of the gun-slinging sensation -- who was just named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

So, who do you think wore the mustache best?

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.