Vintage ceramic Christmas trees could bring you big-time holiday cash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s old is new again when it comes to making some cash during the holidays.

Those old ceramic Christmas trees that used to sit on the mantle every year can now bring you a stocking full of money.

While the artsy trees went out of style in the 80s, many families still hold on to them as keepsakes or because they forgot they’ve been sitting in a closet for over two decades.

The ceramic trees are now selling on sites such as eBay for as much as $1,500, News4JAX found. When we checked on Dec. 15, 2022, multiple trees were listed for well over a grand.

The catch — as always — you have to find someone to buy them. The best time of year for that to happen is now.

Perhaps the ceramic renaissance comes from those looking to restore some of the holiday magic they experienced as children.

But apparently, everything has a price, including fond memories of Christmas past.