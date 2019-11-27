19 products sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods after recalls
Three major discount retailers sold at least 19 products after recalls were announced for the products over the last five years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.
T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, which are owned by The TJX Companies Inc., sold the recalled products, which were pulled from shelves for hazards ranging from infant fatalities, fire and burns to choking, fall, explosion or other injuries depending on the product.
About 1,200 units of recalled products were sold to consumers from 2014 to 2019.
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair.
The 19 recalled products are listed below. For specifics on each recall and who to contact for the remedy, click here.
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Recalled by Fisher Price
- Portable Speakers Recalled by ION Audio
- Rocking Sleepers Recalled by Kids II
- Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Recalled by Fisher-Price
- Glass & Ceramic Drawer Knobs Recalled by TJX
- Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco
- Swivel Barstools Recalled by TJX
- Children’s Cardigan Sets Recalled by Carter’s
- Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers Recalled by Premier Kitchen
- Glass Beer Mugs Recalled by TJX
- Coffee Presses Recalled by Bradshaw International
- Oball Rattles Recalled by Kids II
- Cutlery Knives Recalled by Calphalon
- Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Swagway
- Foldable Lounge Chairs Recalled by TJX
- Ivanka Trump Scarves Recalled by GBG Accessories Group
- Children’s Light-Up Watches Recalled by MZB
- Foldable Wood Patio Chairs Recalled by Linon Home Décor Products
- Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations Recalled by TJX
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.