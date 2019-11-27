Three major discount retailers sold at least 19 products after recalls were announced for the products over the last five years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, which are owned by The TJX Companies Inc., sold the recalled products, which were pulled from shelves for hazards ranging from infant fatalities, fire and burns to choking, fall, explosion or other injuries depending on the product.

About 1,200 units of recalled products were sold to consumers from 2014 to 2019.

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair.

The 19 recalled products are listed below. For specifics on each recall and who to contact for the remedy, click here.