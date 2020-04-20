Timeline: When can you expect your stimulus check?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While millions of people have already received $1,200 stimulus checks since they were already signed up for direct deposit, there are still another 70 million checks waiting to go out.

Now, we’re getting a clearer picture of the timetable for the rest of the population to receive their checks. The IRS will begin sending out the next wave of payments this week, based on people’s annual income (see the timeline below).

Starting on April 24, the IRS will send out the next round of checks to those making less than $10,000 a year. Then in May, five different batches of checks will be sent out to individuals earning less than $60,000. In June, those making less than $100,000 annually can expect to receive theirs, followed by joint filers making less than $150,000 in July.

The payments will continue in August. Over the course of that month, the IRS will send out four different rounds of checks to joint filers who earn less than $190,000 combined. And finally in September, the final batch of checks will go out to the remaining joint filers whose combined incomes fall below $200,000 a year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the fastest and safest way to collect a stimulus payment is to sign up for direct deposit through the IRS website. While it will still take some time for the agency to process that information, he said it will be quicker than waiting for a physical check to arrive in the mail.

It’s worth noting that several viewers have reached out to News4Jax with complaints about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the confusion surrounding this process. It’s important to remind everyone that the government will never send you an email or text asking for money.

Below is a timeline of when the next rounds of payments are anticipated: