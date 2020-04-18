Confusion continues over coronavirus stimulus checks. We answer some common questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Confusion continues over the stimulus checks which millions of Americans have already received.

Throughout the week, the News4Jax newsroom has been flooded with calls and emails.

Millions of Americans received their stimulus checks this week but many have not and have questions.

Let’s start with regular taxpayers who simply have not received one. The IRS prioritized people who have their direct deposit information from the last tax season. After that, the IRS is working to figure out how to get the money to others.

If you don’t see a deposit in your account it may be because the government doesn’t have your banking information and they’re mailing you a check. But keep in mind beyond the check they will be mailing all Americans something else: A letter describing your payment and breaking it down.

That letter should be arriving within 15 days after your payment.

There are also questions about people on social security. Social security recipients are also receiving checks or direct deposit and the speed of their payment will also likely depend on whether the federal government has access to your bank account information.

News4Jax spoke to a financial planner this week who said a lot of people are still conflating the stimulus payment and tax returns. The two are totally separate and if you’re receiving money or paying money to the IRS that’s unaffected by the stimulus, the planner said.

Another common complaint is people who log onto the IRS website see “Payment Status Not Available." That can mean that the IRS is still working to access your direct deposit information, but keep in mind not every situation is the same and you may need to get in touch with the IRS to get your question clarified.

News4Jax also spoke with a woman this week who says she received her payment but not the added $500 apiece for each of her qualifying children.

If you’re in a situation like this, wait on the letter the IRS will be mailing you within 15 days of your payment. It should break down the money you were paid.