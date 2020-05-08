As unemployment numbers rise, some companies are hiring nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Overall, 20.5 million people filed for unemployment in April.
That marks the highest unemployment rate since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the monthly data in 1948, numbers not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
In Florida, more than 1.8 million people have filed for unemployment since March 15.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity shows there are 138,414 full-time and 33,060 part-time online ads for jobs in the state.
The number one job advertised, unsurprisingly, is registered nurses.
However, there are companies that are hiring nationwide right now.
Food and Delivery services
- Instacart: The on-demand shopping service announced plans on April 23 to hire 250,000 full-service shoppers in addition to the 300,000 they hired in previous weeks.
- Papa John’s Pizza: Its website said its recruiting 20,000 new team members.
- Chipotle: The company said it’s hiring 10,000 new employees nationwide. Here in Jacksonville, the company is currently hiring for its new Riverside location.
- FedEx is also hiring route drivers and warehouse workers.
Retail
- Dollar General told CNN Business it’s looking for people to fill roles in its store, distribution center, private fleet and corporate offices across the country after announcing plans to hire 50,000 workers in mid-March. The company said its new hires will “support the heightened demand for the household essentials it carries.”
- Dollar Tree: According to the company’s website, the stores announced to hire more than 25,000 full and part-time workers nationwide.
Security
- Securitas, a security services company, encourages people recently laid off or furloughed to apply for full, part time, and temporary positions.
Another resource is EmployFlorida.com. There you can type in your ZIP code and jobs from across the region will show. The key here is to keep an open mind, and even if you think you might be rehired, you can look for a temporary job until then.
