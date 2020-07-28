Best Buy closing stores on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy is joining the growing list of major retailers closing stores on Thanksgiving Day in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The electronics giant announced the closures in a post on the company’s blog Tuesday, saying the retailer is planning add more pickup options for customers and offer deals earlier this year.

RELATED: Target closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day | Walmart closing its stores for Thanksgiving

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” the blog post said. “And now the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different too.”

Already, Walmart and Target announced their stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. In lieu of in-store shopping, BestBuy is pushing consumers to shop online via its website or app.