Are you owed stimulus money? Here’s how to claim it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While the future of a second round of stimulus money is still up in the air, 567,000 Floridians have yet to claim their first round of stimulus payments.

The deadline for people to collect that those payments was recently extended to Nov. 21.

“It’s only one phone call away,” said Glorian Maziarka, an attorney with Three Rivers Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm that offers free legal services to low-income or elderly residents across Northeast Florida.

Maziarka said an estimated 9 million Americans who do not regularly file taxes have still not received their IRS economic impact payments, money that could help them make ends meet during the pandemic.

“This financial help can make a significant difference for individuals and families facing financial difficulty due to COVID-19,” Maziarka said.

Individuals are eligible to receive $1,200, plus an additional $500 for each dependent child age 16 or younger, if their income is less than $75,000. The same aid is available to married couples whose income is $150,000 or less.

People who need to apply online are so-called non-filers, or those who are not required to file a tax return.

“Through this campaign, we want people to know that financial help is available and encourage them to fill out the non-filers form online," Maziarka said.

Non-filers can sign up for their stimulus check at IRS.gov/EIP by selecting the ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ option. Those without internet access can apply by phone by calling the IRS at 1-800-919-9835.

Local help with completing the Non-Filers tool is also available through the Three Rivers Legal Services Helpline by calling 1-866-256-8091 or through the United Way’s 211 hotline.

“If an individual misses the Nov. 21 deadline to file using the non-filer tool, they will not receive the EIP as an advanced payment,” said LaKesha Thomas, an attorney for Three Rivers Legal Services. “Instead, they will have to file a 2020 federal income tax return and claim a credit for the EIP there.”