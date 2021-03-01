Florida gas prices reach 19-month high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – February was the most expensive month at Florida gas pumps since July 2019, according to AAA records. Throughout the month, gas prices increased an average total of 24 cents per gallon, the auto club reported.

Last month, Florida gas prices averaged $2.52 per gallon -- 20 cents more than the monthly average in January. By the end of the month, the average price in the state had risen to $2.61 -- an increase of 41 cents since Jan. 1.

Jacksonville, along with Orlando and Punta Gorda, had the least expensive prices last week -- $2.55/gallon in Jacksonville. West Palm Beach had the highest price last week: $2.74 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“Last month’s jump at the pump was largely driven by refinery issues -- caused by arctic weather in Texas,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the Covid-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand. Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump in the coming months as refineries enter maintenance season and prepare to switch to summer gasoline.”