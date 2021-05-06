Want to give mom a gift she’ll love? There’s a science to it

Buying a gift for Mother’s Day can sometimes be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Susan Albers said there’s actually a science to finding that perfect present.

“It’s important to think outside the box,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be an actual physical gift. It can be some wonderful words of appreciation, or it can be a kind act.”

Albers said there are five ways people like to give and receive love and it’s called your “love language.”

They include spending time together so, giving that person your full attention.

Or, providing a service to make their life easier, like cleaning the house, grabbing them coffee, or making a special dinner.

Then there’s things you can say, like telling them how much they mean to you.

Some people also enjoy the gift of touch, so a hug or holding their hand.