Consumer Reports: What to buy in June 2021

Did you miss those Memorial Day Sales? Don’t worry, Consumer Reports says there are still a lot of June deals to cash in on. And, Amazon Prime Day has moved to this month, providing plenty of opportunities to save some big bucks in the coming weeks.

“Amazon Prime Day will be in June this year; it will fall on the 21st and 22nd. We’re expecting big sales across the board from Amazon and other retailers are going to be joining in as well,” said Samantha Gordon, the deals editor at Consumer Report.

So, if you’re ready to do some shopping this month, Consumer Reports knows what’s on sale. It tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

If you’re looking for something for your little one, consider the Britax B-Lively Stroller. Consumer Reports found it on sale for $204 (Orig. price $240) at BuyBuyBaby, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target. This stroller earned top scores in Consumer Reports’ tests for safety and maneuverability.

While you’re outside, you’ll want to protect your skin from the sun and bugs. The Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 is $9 (Orig. price $12) at Amazon and Walmart.

Also, the Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent2 is $5 (Orig. price $7) at Amazon and Walmart.

As for drills, you’ll save some money on the DeWalt DCD701F2 Cordless 12-Volt Drill for about $130 (Orig. price $150) at Amazon. It scores well in Consumer Reports’ power and speed tests.

And while you’re working on the house, June is a great month for deals on pressure washers, but before you make that commitment to buy, Consumer Reports says to think about a few things.

“You may not need to buy a pressure washer. You can rent one from a store like Home Depot or Lowe’s if you just have a small project,” said Gordon.

Consumer Reports says a gas-powered pressure washer can range in price from $250 to $500 and an electric-powered pressure washer from about $100 to $250. So, if you’re planning to buy one this month, you can likely save some cash.

And finally, keep your family healthy all year long with a blood pressure monitor. Consumer Reports found the Omron 10 Series Blood Pressure Monitor for $69 (Orig. price $80) at Best Buy and Walmart.

Consumer Reports says to keep in mind that the deals included in this report can be gone before you know it so you should take advantage of a sale early, especially on popular products.