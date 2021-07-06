Gas prices could significantly drop below $2 a gallon in Florida, W.D. Williams of AAA Auto Club told News Service of Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high today.

The state average is now $3.01 per gallon, the most expensive daily average price since October 2014.

Ad

On average, Florida drivers are now paying 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago and 15 cents less than this time last month, according to a AAA release. The state average is now 90 cents more than this time last year, when prices plummeted due to low demand because of the pandemic.

“Florida drivers continue to feel the effects of rising crude oil prices, which have made it more expensive to produce gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices have surged nearly 60% this year, as global fuel demand outpaces the recovery in supplies. Unfortunately, these pump prices will likely hang around through the summer, unless fundamentals change. Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to impact prices at the pump.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.13), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.12), Tallahassee ($3.05)

Least expensive metro markets – Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.97), Punta Gorda ($2.98), Jacksonville ($2.98)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES (Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Ad

AAA: Florida gas prices average above $3 per gallon

Click here for more information.