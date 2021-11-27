Shop Local: Small Business Saturday offers big boon for local stores

At the Spice and Tea Exchange in San Marco, the employees make custom blends and fine teas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a busy weekend for businesses everywhere.

On Small Business Saturday, local businesses in San Marco and across the area encourage patrons to shop mall.

According to the 2020 Small Business Development Centers, there are more than 2.5 million small businesses in Florida employing 3.4 million people across the state.

They are great places for holiday shopping as well.

At the Spice and Tea Exchange in San Marco, the employees make custom blends and fine teas. It’s a labor of love.

“There’s a lot that goes into it for sure. But when you love what you do, and you like to share the experience of a more flavorful life with others, it’s not that hard. It just comes easy,” sales associated Emily Hatcher said.

Like the customer service at Beau Outfitters -- just a few doors down.

Beau Outfitters owner April Dixon says customer service is what separates her small business apart from major retailers. (WJXT)

Owner April Dixon said that’s what separates them from major retailers.

“We try to go out of our way to take care of the customer and really have them in mind when we’re actually ordering things to come into the store,” Dixon said.

Whether it’s the holiday season, or any other Saturday, these businesses and others, say they’re here for you.

“I may be a small business, but we have a ton of ideas,” Dixon said.

Sam Griffel, store manager of Fig & Willow in San Marco, said shopping small not only helps businesses but the community.

Sam Griffel, store manager of Fig & Willow in San Marco, pointed out there are advantages to shopping small, especially with the supply chain problems around the country. (WJXT)

“It’s a really tight-knit community and people really, really care about shopping local,” Griffel said. “This is our biggest weekend of the year. Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, this is a huge chunk of our holiday sales.”

With the supply chain problems around the country, Griffel also pointed out there are advantages to shopping small.

“Shopping local and in store is a great way to support someone local and also know that you’re going to get your gifts on time, they’re going to be good quality, and everyone wins,” Griffel said.

According to American Express, Small Business Saturday reached a record high of $19.8 billion in spending in 2020.

“We always hope it’s going to be better than last year,” Griffel said. “Definitely I think because there aren’t as many COVID restrictions this year, we will see more people who feel more comfortable coming out to shop in person versus they might have shopped online last year.”

Downtown Jacksonville is also offering a Small Business Saturday QR Code Scavenger Hunt.

You download an app called Eventzee. You can use it at participating locations and have the chance of winning a prize.

Click here for more information.